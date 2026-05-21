Will give ID cards to content creators: Telangana Tourism Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday, May 21, said that the state Tourism Department will consider giving out ID cards to content creators in order to help them get better access. The minister was responding to requests from content creators who requested the state government for the same during a meeting in Hyderabad.

The suggestion and response came at the Social Media Creators Meet that was organised by the Telangana Tourism Department. State Tourism Minister Jupally Rao, Tourism Department director Rajiv Naik, TGTDC chairman P Gouthami and others held the stakeholders meeting, which included content creators from the state to give suggestions on how to work together.

At the event, Jupally Krishna Rao also launched the new Meta account of the Tourism Department.

Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) head P Gouthami, during the even,t emphasised that the state government wants to look beyond just making videos and content. She added that the state’s rich history and Hyderabad’s Persian influences could be highlighted to boost tourism in the state. At the meeting, content creators, including photographers, provided suggestions to work together.

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One of the content creators from Adilabad highlighted that the district has beautiful sights which can become an important hub, especially during the monsoons. Another also pointed out issues in terms of getting permissions to shoot at historical sites. Attendees proposed that the Tourism Department issue ID cards to help them get access to places without any issues.

Other suggestions included starting individual accounts for every one of the 33 districts of Telangana, instead of just having one page.

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Vani Prasad, while addressing the attendees, stressed the power of content reaching people. “It is a responsibility to yourself and to society. When you tell others about it (history), you might be creating employment there. You all spoke about many things, including civic sense, which is very commendable,” she said.

Vani Prasad also said that all the suggestions will be taken into consideration.