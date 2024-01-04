We will not let Godhra-like incidents happen: Karnataka Home Min

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stated on Thursday in Bengaluru that the Congress Government would not let incidents like the Godhra carnage take place in the state.

Commenting on the controversial statement by Congress MLC, CBK Hariprasad that a Godhra-like incident was being planned in Karnataka and the government should ensure the safety and security of those travelling to Ayodhya, Parameshwara stated, “The Home Ministry does not have any information in this regard. If any information is received, the department is capable of handling the situation.”

“If the need arises, let us call Hariprasad and ask him about the statement. Our department knows how to handle the situation. Hariprasad is a senior leader. If he is making a statement, he should have information in this regard,” Parameshwara added.

The Home Minister also announced that no notice would be issued to Hariprasad over his statement.

“There is no necessity to issue a notice to him for questioning. If notices are given to all those who make statements, where will it end?” he questioned.

“Since it is a sensitive matter, we will see it through. Our intelligence sources will look into it and if they gather information in this regard, action will be initiated,” he stated.

The Karnataka BJP has demanded the arrest of Hariprasad for his remarks.

Speaking to the media here, Hariprasad said on Wednesday as per information available to him from various states, a Godhra-like incident could take place in Karnataka.

“There should be high vigil in Karnataka state. The Godhra incident took place in Gujarat in similar circumstances. Attempts are being made to orchestrate a similar incident here so security must be tightened. We don’t wish to see a development similar to Godhra here. This is my personal statement and there is no connection with the Congress party in this regard,” he maintained.