We will take PoK back, says Amit Shah

Kaushambi (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress wants we should respect Pakistan but Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and we will take it back.

Addressing a rally in Kaushambi on Sunday, May 12, Shah said, “Should PoK not be taken back? The Congress kept Kashmir like an illegitimate child for years but we abolished Article 370, ended terrorism there and secured our borders. Even a child will happily lay down his life for Kashmir.”

Slamming the Congress and SP for vote bank appeasement, Amit Shah said that these parties delayed the Ram temple for 70 years.

“We invited them for the opening of the temple but they did not come because of their vote bank. It was their vote bank that had demolished the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Modi ji rebuilt it,” he said.

The Home Minister asked the people that in case the INDIA bloc wins the elections, who would be their Prime Minister. “Will it be Sharad Pawar, Mamta, Udhav, Stalin or — don’t laugh — Rahul Baba? If Corona returns, who will save the people? It was Narendra Modi who ensured that 130 crore people were vaccinated. When the vaccination began, Akhilesh Yadav said it is Modi’s Vaccine but then quietly went with his wife in the dark of the night to get vaccinated himself,” he said.

Questions Gandhis’ absence from Raebareli

Shah questioned Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for claiming that Raebareli is her family.

Addressing a rally here, Shah asked, “How many times in the past five years has Sonia Gandhi visited Raebareli? If she could not come, how many times did Rahul or Priyanka visit their family here?”

The minister further said that if people elect the BJP in Raebareli, he will make sure that the district becomes number one in Uttar Pradesh.

Continuing further, Shah said that Sonia Gandhi had spent 70 per cent of her MP fund on the vote bank.

He also alleged that Congress was making false promises to the people regarding Rs 1 lakh to every woman.