We will win 14 out of 14 seats in Palamuru: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party will win 14 out of 14 seats in Palamuru.

Addressing the Dalita Girijana Atmagaurava Sabha held at Bijinepally here on Sunday he said, “It is my responsibility to win 14 out of 14 seats in Palamuru and raise the Congress flag in the state. It is my responsibility to carry whoever the party gives them a chance on my shoulders and make them sit on the chair. All the leaders will work together. Dalit, Tribal, Adivasi and weaker sections should come together and make the Congress win.”

Taking Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as an example, Revanth said that Congress never shies away from considering Dalits or minorities for a post. Recalling that Palamuru has a history of standing up for the oppressed section of society, he said, “The Congress party will not sit back and watch if the peasants are being attacked on such soil.”

On the Markandeya project, Revanth attacked chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for making false promises. “The foundation stone was laid in 2019. So far, there has not even been a knock on the soil. Even after four years, the project to be built here has not taken a step forward,” Revanth said.

He further said, “If the aristocrats have Bharat Janata Party and the capitalists have the Bharatiya Janata Party, then the Dalits and tribal community has Congress. We stand for them.”