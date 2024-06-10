Wealthiest LS MP and TDP’s Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani joins Modi Cabinet

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Guntur MP-elect Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani was sworn in as Minister of State in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers on Sunday evening.

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) leader won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur constituency by defeating YSRCP’s Kilari Venkata Rosaiah.

48-year-old Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani a doctor by profession and one of the richest candidates in this election, has made his poll debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is all set to be a part of the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

With over Rs 5,700 crore in declared family assets, the Telugu Desam Party’s Pemmasani has been declared the wealthiest candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Pemmasani contested the 2024 Indian general election representing the Telugu Desam Party in the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and emerged victorious with 344,695 votes.

Pemmasani further said that basic instructions and directions for a 100-day action plan were issued to the members of Parliament who are likely to be inducted into the Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi Cabinet and Council of Ministers during a customary high tea in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI about the tea meeting at the Prime Minister-designate Modi’s residence here today, Pemmasani said, “PM Modi asked us to make a 100-day action plan and also instructed us how to keep our behavioural patterns because every small thing we do is observed by the people.”

“We were given basic instructions, nothing extraordinary. Whatever I can do to be of value to Indian society and whatever the Modi government asks of me for help will be my priorities,” added the TDP MP.

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi interacted with members of Parliament who are likely to be inducted into his Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

The PM-designate hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital before the grand ceremony this evening.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement and route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony on Sunday.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats.

The BJP won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.

He succeeded the previous member, Galla Jayadev, who had declared a break from politics in January 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Having aspirations of becoming a doctor, Pemmasani achieved the 27th rank in the EAMCET exam for the 1993-94 academic year, earning admission to Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad. Subsequently, he pursued an MD in internal medicine at the Geisinger Medical Centre in Pennsylvania, USA.

The TDP leader is also known to have launched UWorld, a worldwide leader in online learning tools for high-stakes exams that prepare students for the new digital format of the exam and are accessible on any device, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.