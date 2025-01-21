Wear helmet, drive safe: Mohammed Siraj message to Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: International cricketer and pacer Mohammed Siraj urged the citizens to follow safety rules and not to drive in inebriated conditions.

The cricketer on Tuesday visited the Road Transport Authority (west) office at Tolichowki as part of the National Road Safety Week. He met officials at the RTA office and spent nearly 15 minutes.

In a message to the citizens Siraj said, “Please wear a helmet and seat belt. Don’t drink and drive.”

The National Road Safety Week is observed annually in Telangana from January 11 to 17. The aim is to raise awareness about road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

Mohammed Siraj expected to represent Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy

Mohammed Siraj is expected to play for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha starting on January 30 in Nagpur.

According to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the pacer will likely join the squad after missing out on India’s selections for the Champions Trophy and the ODI series against England.

The expected participation of Mohammed Siraj in the Ranji Trophy will provide a significant boost to the bowling attack of the Hyderabad squad.

The presence of a player known for his fiery pace and wicket-taking abilities could make a decisive impact on the performance of the Hyderabad squad in the tournament.

In this season’s Ranji Trophy, many cities including Hyderabad are likely to witness the participation of several high-profile players.

Apart from Mohammed Siraj’s anticipated return for Hyderabad, other Indian stars like Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra), Rishabh Pant (Delhi), Shubman Gill (Punjab), and the Mumbai duo Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to feature for their respective state teams.



