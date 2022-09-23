Weather: rain in Gurugram

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 23rd September 2022 10:38 am IST
Gurugram: Commuters push their vehicle down the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after rainfall, in Gurugram, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Gurugram: Women holding umbrellas walk down a road amid rainfall, in Gurugram, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Gurugram: Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after rainfall, in Gurugram, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Gurugram: Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after rainfall, in Gurugram, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Gurugram: Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after rainfall, in Gurugram, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

