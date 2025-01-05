Weather: Winter fog in Delhi

New Delhi: Vehicles ply on road amid fog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2024. Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, the longest spell of the season, according to the weather department. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI01_04_2025_000345B) New Delhi: Vehicles pass by shops at a roadside amid fog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2024. Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, the longest spell of the season, according to the weather department. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI01_04_2025_000348B) **EDS: RPT, CORRECTS YEAR IN CAPTION** New Delhi: Vehicles pass by shops at a roadside amid fog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, the longest spell of the season, according to the weather department. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI01_04_2025_RPT348B) **EDS: RPT, CORRECTS YEAR IN CAPTION** New Delhi: Vehicles ply on road amid fog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, the longest spell of the season, according to the weather department. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI01_04_2025_RPT345B)