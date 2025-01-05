Weather: Winter fog in Delhi

Winter fog in Delhi
Commuters at Vijay Chowk on a foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Vehicles ply on road amid fog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2024. Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, the longest spell of the season, according to the weather department.
New Delhi: Vehicles pass by shops at a roadside amid fog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2024. Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, the longest spell of the season, according to the weather department.
New Delhi: Vehicles pass by shops at a roadside amid fog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, the longest spell of the season, according to the weather department.
New Delhi: Vehicles ply on road amid fog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, reducing visibility to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, the longest spell of the season, according to the weather department.

