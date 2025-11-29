Wedding bells in Deepika Padukone’s family, details inside

The Padukone family is known for staying private despite their strong presence in sports, films, and philanthropy. While Deepika Padukone continues to shine on the global stage, her younger sister Anisha Padukone has built her own path away from the spotlight. Now, a new and joyful chapter is unfolding in their family.

Anisha Padukone’s Big Moment

It is now confirmed that Anisha Padukone is getting married. She is set to tie the knot with Rohan Acharya, her long-time partner. Although both families have not made an official public announcement yet, preparations are said to be underway, with a formal statement expected soon. Fans of the Padukone family are excited, since the wedding will bring together two respected Indian families.

Who is Anisha Padukone

Anisha lives in Bengaluru with her parents, badminton icon Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. She is a former professional golfer who represented India internationally. Today she serves as the CEO of Live Love Laugh, Deepika’s mental health foundation. Her educational background includes psychology, sociology, economics, and nonprofit management from Harvard Business School and Ashoka University.

Who is Rohan Acharya

Rohan Acharya is a Dubai-based entrepreneur who works in his family’s travel business with his father Sumit Acharya. He comes from a respected film lineage. He is the great-grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, and his mother Chimoo Acharya belongs to a family deeply rooted in cinema.

Rohan’s sister, Drisha Acharya, is married to Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol. This marriage will create a new extended bond between the Padukones and the Deol family.

A source reveals that Ranveer Singh may have helped bring Anisha and Rohan together. His parents share a close bond with Rohan’s father, and the families met during several gatherings where Anisha and Rohan naturally connected.