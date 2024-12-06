Wedding buzz: Rashmika spotted with Vijay Deverakonda’s family

Hyderabad: It seems Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are no longer shying away from fueling relationship rumors. The duo, often linked romantically by fans, has once again set tongues wagging with actress’ latest public appearance.

Rashmika Mandanna, whose latest release Pushpa 2: The Rule is dominating the box office, was spotted in Hyderabad enjoying a screening of the film with none other than Vijay Deverakonda’s family.

Photos and videos of Rashmika along with Vijay’s mother, Devarakonda Madhavi, and his brother, Anand Deverakonda, have gone viral.

@iamRashmika graced the screening of #Pushpa2TheRule at AMB Cinemas, Sarath City Capital Mall, and she absolutely lit up the event with her charm and elegance! 🌸✨#AlluArjun#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/SV51CDaEsI — Virosh trends (@rowdyrashmika) December 5, 2024

Adding to the buzz, Rashmika donned a maroon sweatshirt from Vijay Deverakonda’s clothing line, RWDY, during the outing. She paired the casual look with black pants, but it was her choice of attire that fans found particularly interesting, interpreting it as a subtle nod to their connection.

While both stars have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, recent statements from them are only intensifying speculation.

In a candid conversation with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda admitted he is no longer single, saying, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. My love comes with expectations, so it’s not unconditional. I feel everything about love is over-romanticized.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna added her own dose of intrigue during the launch of the song “Kissik” from Pushpa 2 in Chennai. When asked about her marriage plans and whether she would marry someone from the film industry, Rashmika playfully responded, “Everyone knows about it,” leaving fans in splits.

Fans have now started connecting the dots, interpreting their comments and appearances as confirmation of their rumored romance. Many are even wondering if the wedding is on cards soon.