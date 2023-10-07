Wedding festivities begin at Chiranjeevi’s home in Hyderabad

Varun Tej and Lavanya got engaged earlier in June in an intimate ceremony

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th October 2023 4:14 pm IST
Wedding festivities begin at Chiranjeevi's home in Hyderabad - pics
Mumbai: Wedding bells have started ringing in Konidela family Tollywood couple Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are gearing up to tie the knot soon. According to reports, they will be exchanging the wedding vows on November 1 in Italy.

Varun and Lavanya’s pre-wedding celebrations have started. Pictures from the first event that took place at Chiranjeevi’s residence in Hyderabad on Friday night are going viral on internet.

The photos were first shared by Chiru on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing the pictures, Chiranjeevi wrote, ”About last evening..Pre Wedding Celebrations of @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya. # Moments To Cherish”.

Actor Varun Tej has also shared the picture from the pre-wedding ceremony later on his official Instagram account. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, ”La familia!!! Thanks for the wonderful night!”

Popular South Indian personalities like Ram Charan, Nagendra Babu,Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Chiranjeevi and others attended the ceremony.

Varun Tej and Lavanya got engaged earlier in June in an intimate ceremony. The wedding is now about to take place soon and fans are eagerly waiting to see them getting hitched.

