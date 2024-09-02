Wedding in Kareena Kapoor’s family, ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’

Mumbai: It looks like the Kapoor family is gearing up for another grand wedding, and fans are buzzing with excitement following Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest Instagram comments. The Bollywood diva dropped a major hint that a big celebration is on the horizon.

So, who is tying the knot? It’s none other than Kareena and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin, Aadar Jain, who has officially announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The actor on Sunday took to social media to share stunning pictures from his beachside proposal, where he asked his “first crush” and “best friend” to be his forever, marking the occasion by slipping a ring onto her finger.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment under Aadar’s post quickly caught the attention of fans. She playfully teased, “Yayyyyyyyy. Mehendi laga ke rakhna, doli saja ke rakhna,” indicating that the wedding preparations are already in motion.

Karisma Kapoor also shared her joy, commenting, “Congratulations you both,” with heart and ring emojis. Ananya Panday joined in, calling the proposal “soooooo beautiful.” Other family members, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shanaya Kapoor, also showered the couple with love, filling the comments section with heart emojis.

For those who might not know, Aadar Jain is the son of Rima Jain and the grandson of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. His brother Armaan Jain’s lavish wedding in 2020 was a major event in Bollywood, and it looks like Aadar’s wedding will be no different.

With the Kapoor family gearing up for another big celebration, fans can expect more updates and excitement in the coming days.