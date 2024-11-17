Wedding invite of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Both families are busy with pre-wedding festivities, including the traditional Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam ceremony

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 17th November 2024 1:00 pm IST
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala (X)

Hyderabad: Tollywood is buzzing with excitement as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala prepare for their wedding on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple, who got engaged in August, is set to tie the knot in a ceremony filled with love, culture, and tradition.

After dating quietly for over a year, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita announced their engagement with a heartfelt post from Naga’s father, Nagarjuna, welcoming Sobhita into the family. Fans recently got a glimpse of their relationship when Naga shared a selfie with Sobhita on Instagram, captioned, “Everything everywhere all at once.”

Stunning Wedding Invitations  

The wedding invitation, shared online, blends tradition and elegance. It features temple bells, brass lamps, banana leaves, and a white cow, symbolizing blessings and purity. The soft cream, gold, and green color palette adds a peaceful vibe. Along with the card, guests received a gift bucket filled with ikkat fabrics and jasmine garlands, reflecting the couple’s thoughtful style.  

Preparations in Full Swing  

Annapurna Studios, founded by Naga’s grandfather, is being beautifully decorated for the big day. Both families are busy with pre-wedding festivities, including the traditional Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam ceremony. Sobhita has kept things simple, shopping for sarees from local artisans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.  

Amid wedding preparations, Naga is completing post-production on his film Tandheel, set to release in February 2025.  

