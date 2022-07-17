WeddingSeasonHyderabad: Fashion tips by Pakistani divas

Hyderabad: The wedding season is upon Hyderabad, and be it a bride assembling her wedding trousseau or a bridesmaid getting ready for the endless string of pre and post-wedding functions, everyone is in need of some fashion tips. Well, what better than taking inspiration from the actresses of the Pakistani entertainment industry?

While Bollywood has a plethora of actresses who drop #FashionGoals every day, our neighboring country, Pakistan, has some true blue fashionistas as well. From donning simple cotton salwar kameez to rocking the trending wedding wear, these Pakistani divas do it all effortlessly and how.

In this write-up, we have compiled our favorite looks served by these actresses from Pakistan on Instagram, which can be quite an inspiration this wedding season.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Mahira Khan

Considering the chilly weather of Hyderabad right now, velvet is the best choice to make, and that elegant shade of blue will make heads turn at any wedding.

Sarah Khan

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is famous for her elegant choice of dresses and this pastel pink outfit is the perfect for wedding season.

Hania Aamir

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is serving some major looks with this dress. The mustard yellow dress looks impeccable and that blue dupatta is just the cherry on top. This look is perfect for pre-wedding festivities.

Sajal Aly

The color, the cut, and the style of the dress have us swooning, for sure. To top it off, the intricate zardozi work is a must-have in any wedding.

Sana Javed

The peplum frock paired with a lehenga gives this dress that princess look every girl aspires for. And the pastel color will make you rock this wedding season.

Yumna Zaidi

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi is rocking this outfit perfectly. Filled with vibrant colors like magenta and royal green, it is the best for the ‘Baraat’ function.

Which look from these divas of Pakistan is your favorite? Comment down below.