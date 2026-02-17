Week after GHMC demolition drive in Mallepally victims hesitant to talk

Hyderabad: A week after encroachments in Mallepally were removed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), many victims are hesitant to voice their concerns, and fear speaking out may invite more trouble.

While most of the encroachments demolished were located opposite the Anwar ul Uloom Junior College, some malgis (structures) opposite the mosque were also razed.

Siasat.com contacted the victims to understand their challenges since the incident, but many were hesitant or rather unwilling to speak, citing political and bureaucratic repercussions.

One person, who wished to remain anonymous, said his shop was partially demolished and expressed hope that things would be better soon. “We plan to start business again, inshallah!” he said.

Also Read Where will we go?: GHMC demolition drive in Mallepally triggers protests

The demolition took place in the presence of police personnel. Officials alleged that illegal shops were razed down following complaints about encroachments.

Jayant, who has been running a dosa joint outside the Anwar ul Uloom Junior College for four decades, said, “We have been functioning smoothly without any trouble. Those whose shops were demolished were using tin sheds and electricity; I don’t know if there was a complaint against them.”

Asked if they were facing any challenges due to the demolition drive, other shopkeepers alleged that their business was not affected.

Some students who finished their exams expressed sympathy for the victims.

“Increasing traffic cannot be the sole reason for the demolition of these shops. How will the victims survive now? There are so many other places which have similar issues,” said Aarif, a BCom second-year student.

Also Read Where will we go?: GHMC demolition drive in Mallepally triggers protests

Background

The issue dates back to February 9, when the GHMC took up a demolition drive amid heavy police presence. An angry public charged at the police, showing electricity bills, stating they have been staying there for years.

One shopkeeper in particular, who is diferently abled and unable to speak, was seen desperately pleading with the officials to stop the demolition. When he is told to leave the premises, his friend replies, “Where should we go, sir? My friend cannot speak or walk properly. Where will he go?”