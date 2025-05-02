Weekend escapes 2025: Top 6 beaches within 350 km of Hyderabad

When the hustle of Hyderabad starts to wear you down, a weekend by the sea can be just the retreat you need. While the city itself is dry with only land in sight, there is no shortage of serene beaches just a few hours’ drive away. From quiet coastal villages to lively shores, several scenic beaches lie within 350 km radius. These destinations make a perfect short escape without the hassle of long travel plans.

Whether you are craving a quiet walk on the shore or want a peaceful spot to unwind, these beaches offer the perfect weekend getaway. So pack your swimsuit, fuel up your car and get ready to replace city noises with sound of waves crashing. Here is the list of 6 best getaways near Hyderabad, curated by Siasat.com.

1. Suryalanka Beach

Most popular beach choice for Hyderabadis, Suryalanka Beach deserves all the fame it gets. Here, you can enjoy water sports, camping, BBQ by the bay and even stay overnight at the beach-view cottages.

Distance- 322 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

2. Ramapuram Beach

Located near Chirala, Ramapuram Beach is a peaceful spot that is perfect for a quiet, uncrowded weekend. It is the best choice for solitude seekers.

Distance- 308 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: Instagram

3. Vodarevu Beach

Also situated near Chirala, this spot is lesser-known and is especially popular among fishermen. So, on your trip here enjoy the waves as well as try your hand at fishing and boating.

Distance- 309 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

4. Machilipatnam Beach

This beach boasts a serene coast with rare black soil and also offers various things to do around as it is close to a town with colonial roots.

Distance- 350 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

5. Kothapatnam Beach

Located near Ongole, this spot boasts clear blue waters and long stretches of fine sand. It remains relatively untouched, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.

Distance- 343 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: Trip Advisor

6. Chirala Beach

Last but not the least, this is also a popular spot among Hyderabadis for its clean sands, calm sea and proximity to the textile market.

Distance- 311 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

Have you been to any of these beaches? Comment below.