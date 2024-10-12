Weekend Mania: Exploring Hyderabad’s traditional Sunday markets

Beyond the shimmering facades of modern shopping complexes and malls lies Hyderabad’s true essence- its traditional bazaars. With their vibrant energy, colorful displays, and diverse offerings, these markets have long been a gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

Among the most captivating are the special Sunday markets, which stand out for their unique charm and atmosphere. Each of these markets tells its own story, offering not just goods but a window into Hyderabad’s rich heritage, craftsmanship, and trading history.

From antique treasures to eclectic bargains, Siasat.com dives into the heart of Hyderabad’s bustling Sunday bazaars. So, pick up your shopping bags and come along.

1. Charminar Antique Market

Located in the heart of Hyderabad’s Old City, this bazaar is a treasure trove for those who appreciate history and vintage finds. On Sunday mornings, the lanes around the iconic Charminar come alive with traders selling a wide variety of antiques. From ornate brassware, old coins, and vintage watches to chandeliers, rare artifacts, cameras, and traditional Hyderabadi handicrafts, the market offers something for every collector. The haggling culture adds to the charm, allowing shoppers to grab bargains on valuable pieces.

2. Abids Book Bazaar

When talking about Sunday markets, Abids’ famous book bazaar cannot be missed. Every Sunday, the streets of Abids transform into an open-air bookshop with hundreds of vendors lining the sidewalks from 9 am to 5 pm. Here, you can find books as cheap as Rs. 20 to rare out-of-print editions that are worth thousands. Beyond its affordable prices, what makes the Abids Book Bazaar special is the variety of genres it offers. You’ll find everything from fiction, non-fiction, biographies, and self-help to textbooks, exam guides, and comics.

3. Erragadda Chor Bazaar

Located near Erragadda metro station, this Chor Bazaar comes to life every Sunday, offering a quirky and exciting shopping experience unlike any other. The market is abuzz with vendors offering a wide range of products. The variety is staggering—electronics, tools, kitchenware, mobile accessories, furniture, vintage clocks, and even spare car parts can be found here. While the market is famous for its second-hand electronics and hardware, it also offers branded clothes and shoes at dirt-cheap prices.

4. Nampally Furniture Market

If you’re looking to furnish your home with unique and affordable pieces, the Nampally Furniture Market is the place to be. This bazaar is known for its handcrafted wooden furniture starting from Rs. 1500, ranging from intricately carved cabinets and ornate bed frames to minimalist modern designs. The market, which is most active on weekends, offers both new and second-hand furniture. The market’s reputation for quality craftsmanship, combined with the opportunity for negotiation, makes it a favorite destination.

