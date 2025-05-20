Hyderabad: Looking for a fun and easy weekend trip from Hyderabad? Vijayawada is a great place to visit! It’s only about 5–6 hours away and full of tasty food, old temples, peaceful river views, and friendly people. Whether you want a road trip with your friends or a relaxing break with your family, Vijayawada has something for everyone.

Let’s explore how to go there, what to eat, and what to see!

(Image source: X)

How to travel from Hyderabad to Vijayawada

There are many easy ways to travel from Hyderabad to Vijayawada:

• By Car: You can drive for around 5 hours (270 km) on a smooth highway. It’s perfect if you want to stop for snacks or take photos. Great for road trip fun with music and jokes!

• By Bus: Many AC and sleeper buses run all day and night. It takes about 5.5 to 6 hours and is not very costly. You can relax and sleep on the way.

• By Train: Trains are comfortable and safe. Most trains take 5–6 hours. You can choose morning or night trains based on your plan. Tickets are also affordable.

• By Flight: The fastest way! A flight takes only 1 hour, plus 30 minutes to reach the city from Vijayawada airport. Best for people with less time.

Vijayawada – A City Full of Culture and Charm

Vijayawada (also called Bezawada) is a lively city on the Krishna River, surrounded by small green hills. It’s famous for the Kanaka Durga Temple, where many people go to pray. There’s a beautiful story that Goddess Durga stopped here after winning a battle, and that’s how the city got its name—Vijaya means victory.

(Image source: X)

The city has a peaceful feel, with temples, caves, markets, and friendly local people. It’s not too crowded, so you can enjoy at your own pace.

Vijayawada – Heaven for Food Lovers

If you love spicy food, Vijayawada will make you very happy! It’s one of the best cities for Andhra-style food. From hot curries to crispy snacks, there’s something tasty everywhere.

Must-Try Dishes:

Andhra Meals

Punugulu

Mirchi Bajji

MLA Pesarattu

Vijayawada Biryani

Kodi Vepudu

Pootharekulu & Bobbatlu

Best Places to Eat:

• Babai Hotel: Very old and famous for soft idlis and tiffins.

• Sri Ramayya Mess & Sarovar Mess: Best places for full Andhra meals.

• Sweet Magic & RR Durbar: Great biryani and non-veg food.

• Minerva Grand & Barbeque Pride: Good for family dining.

• Besant Road Stalls: For street food and snacks in the evening.

What to See and Do in Vijayawada

Even though Vijayawada is not a big city, there are many interesting and peaceful places to visit.

(Image source: X)

Kanaka Durga Temple

Undavalli Caves

Bhavani Island

Prakasam Barrage

Kondapalli Fort

Gandhi Hill & Bapu Museum

Quiet places to relax and learn a bit of local history. Good for families and peaceful evenings.

So next time you’re bored in Hyderabad or looking for a quick plan, pack your bag and head to Vijayawada. It’s close, it’s fun, and it’s full of food, friends, and fresh air. Take your friends, your family, or even a solo break—it’s a trip worth making.