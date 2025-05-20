Hyderabad: Looking for a fun and easy weekend trip from Hyderabad? Vijayawada is a great place to visit! It’s only about 5–6 hours away and full of tasty food, old temples, peaceful river views, and friendly people. Whether you want a road trip with your friends or a relaxing break with your family, Vijayawada has something for everyone.
Let’s explore how to go there, what to eat, and what to see!
How to travel from Hyderabad to Vijayawada
There are many easy ways to travel from Hyderabad to Vijayawada:
• By Car: You can drive for around 5 hours (270 km) on a smooth highway. It’s perfect if you want to stop for snacks or take photos. Great for road trip fun with music and jokes!
• By Bus: Many AC and sleeper buses run all day and night. It takes about 5.5 to 6 hours and is not very costly. You can relax and sleep on the way.
• By Train: Trains are comfortable and safe. Most trains take 5–6 hours. You can choose morning or night trains based on your plan. Tickets are also affordable.
• By Flight: The fastest way! A flight takes only 1 hour, plus 30 minutes to reach the city from Vijayawada airport. Best for people with less time.
Vijayawada – A City Full of Culture and Charm
Vijayawada (also called Bezawada) is a lively city on the Krishna River, surrounded by small green hills. It’s famous for the Kanaka Durga Temple, where many people go to pray. There’s a beautiful story that Goddess Durga stopped here after winning a battle, and that’s how the city got its name—Vijaya means victory.
The city has a peaceful feel, with temples, caves, markets, and friendly local people. It’s not too crowded, so you can enjoy at your own pace.
Vijayawada – Heaven for Food Lovers
If you love spicy food, Vijayawada will make you very happy! It’s one of the best cities for Andhra-style food. From hot curries to crispy snacks, there’s something tasty everywhere.
Must-Try Dishes:
- Andhra Meals
- Punugulu
- Mirchi Bajji
- MLA Pesarattu
- Vijayawada Biryani
- Kodi Vepudu
- Pootharekulu & Bobbatlu
Best Places to Eat:
• Babai Hotel: Very old and famous for soft idlis and tiffins.
• Sri Ramayya Mess & Sarovar Mess: Best places for full Andhra meals.
• Sweet Magic & RR Durbar: Great biryani and non-veg food.
• Minerva Grand & Barbeque Pride: Good for family dining.
• Besant Road Stalls: For street food and snacks in the evening.
What to See and Do in Vijayawada
Even though Vijayawada is not a big city, there are many interesting and peaceful places to visit.
- Kanaka Durga Temple
- Undavalli Caves
- Bhavani Island
- Prakasam Barrage
- Kondapalli Fort
- Gandhi Hill & Bapu Museum
Quiet places to relax and learn a bit of local history. Good for families and peaceful evenings.
So next time you’re bored in Hyderabad or looking for a quick plan, pack your bag and head to Vijayawada. It’s close, it’s fun, and it’s full of food, friends, and fresh air. Take your friends, your family, or even a solo break—it’s a trip worth making.