WEF Davos: Unilever to set up 2 manufacturing units in Telangana

Hyderabad: FMCG giant Unilever Global has agreed to set up two Telangana manufacturing units in Telangana, said Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, January 21. The announcement was made from the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the CM met Hein Schumacher, CEO of Unilever, and convinced him.

According to a statement from the Telangana chief minister’s office, Unilever will set up a palm oil manufacturing unit in Kamareddy district, and also bottle caps making unit in Telangana. The brand which operates as Hindustan Unilever in India, has had no significant presence in Telangana till now, the release added.

The meeting with Unilever was held along with Telangana IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu and officials of the Telangana Rising delegation. Apart from the CEO of Unilever, Willem Uijen, chief supply chain officer of the company was also present during discussions over investments and business opportunities for Unilever in Telangana.

During the meeting, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy showcased the “extraordinary locational advantages, where the land- locked state can actually be the gateway and bridge to several states in the south of India, and other states in the east, west and central India”, said the release.

The Unilever team agreed to set up a new manufacturing unit for producing battle caps since many of its products of are sold in liquid form in bottles. As huge quantities are imported, the decision be a “huge fill-up”, said the release. “We are here to fully support the major entry and growth of Unilever in our state. We must grow together, but without also losing sight of larger sustainability and fairness goals

for people and the planet,” the Telangana chief minister said.