Welcome 3 cast changed: Anil and Nana OUT!

Filming is set to begin in January

Photo of Safoora Sohail Safoora Sohail|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th July 2023 12:05 pm IST
Mumbai: The popular duo of Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai from the Welcome franchise is one that fans will always remember. However, according to reports, the original cast has been dropped from the series. Yes, you read that right!

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3?

According to various reports, the film will take a different approach to the story, with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi playing the notorious gangsters Majnu and Uday. The duo, who have already demonstrated their chemistry as Munna and Circuit in the Munna Bhai series, are now set to explore a new dimension in this comedic caper.

Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are also rumored to be part of the Welcome’s third part, adding to the excitement of the ensemble cast. Filming is set to begin in January, and the movie is expected to explore the conflict between good and evil, providing audiences with an entertaining and truth-revealing cinematic experience.

What are your thoughts on Sanjay and Arshad replacing Anil and Nana? Comment below

