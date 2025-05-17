Welcome gone wrong? Bride spits on groom’s hand in viral video

Bride spits on bridegrooms hand
Bride spits on bride groom's hand (image: X)

A video of an angry bride spitting on the bridegroom’s hand as he welcomes her on the marriage mandap has gone viral. It is unclear whether it is scripted.

In the 10-second video recorded on May 12 but went viral recently, the bridegroom lends his hand to welcome his bride on the stage, a tradition in North Indian weddings. However, rather than accepting his gesture, she spits at his hand.

For a few seconds, the man is bewildered and does not know how to react. The video has garnered some sharp and angry reactions from netizens, with some alleging it could be scripted to gain social media followers. A few of them detested the act, saying that the bride was disrespectful.

The location of the incident is not known.

Reacting to the video, an X user by the name mindhunterrrr asked,Shaadi ke liye raazi kyu hui thi phir? shameless girl (Why did you agree to marry? shameless girl)

Another X user, Victor Van Bie’uk wrote, “The question is, when will she file fake rape charges on him???”

Gaurav Singh who goes by an X account MannKiBakwaas, wrote, “Kheech ke chaar tamache dene the bhale baad me marna padd jata.”

Dr Ajay Tikaria termed the incident as ” Thook Jihad”

Another user by the name adarshfcs wrote, “She could have refused to marry him well before all these ceremonies if she was not happy. What is this drama?

