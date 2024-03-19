‘Welcome to Tihar Club’: Conman Sukesh tells BRS’ Kavitha in fresh letter

Hyderabad: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently incarcerated in a Rs 200-crore extortion case, penned a fresh letter to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, stating that “karmas are coming back” to her.

“The truth has prevailed, the dramas of saying fake cases, fake allegations, the political witch hunt have fallen flat, all your karmas are coming back to you,” he reportedly said, in this letter dated March 18.

Sukesh addressed Kavitha as ‘Akka‘, the Telugu term for older sister, and told her that she would soon confront the “power of truth.”

“You always thought you were untouchable… But you forget this new Bharat, the law is stronger and powerful than ever,” he remarked.

Sukesh further claimed that her arrest would now open a “Pandora’s Box of corruption”.

“All your corrupt associates, including the king of corruption, my dearest Arvind Kejriwal, are going to be exposed to another level. Thousands of crores that you and your party have looted and stacked in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Germany will all be out in the open.”

He suggested the MLC that there was no point in “trying to still hide everything” and protect Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who he called the “kingpin and the godfather of this scam”.

Claiming that there is enough evidence against Kavitha he added: “Will see you soon, akka, face-to-face. I welcome you to the greatest Tihar club.”

The Enforcement Directorate stated on Monday that Kavitha collaborated with prominent AAP figures, such as Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to benefit from the excise policy’s creation and execution.

As part of this arrangement, she paid Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders in exchange for these advantages, the ED said.