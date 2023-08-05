Welfare programmes for Telangana weavers soon, announces KTR

Hyderabad: The state government will announce a slew of welfare programs for weavers on National Handlooms day on Monday, Telangana Handlooms and Textiles minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said.

The minister also added that a comprehensive health insurance programme would be taken up for weavers under the auspices of the Arogyasri Trust.

The Nethannaku Bima insurance scheme would continue to be implemented this year, he added.

Handlooms day will also be celebrated with week-long programmes, the minister added.

As part of the occasion, a special programme titled ‘Telangana Chenetha Maggam’ for the upgradation of pit looms to frame looms would be launched. The foundation stone for the Handlooms Handicrafts Museum at Shilparamam will also be laid, KTR said.

Handlooms and textiles products would also be exhibited at Peoples Plaza from August 7 to 14, he added, stating that a State-level handlooms celebration would also be held with 7500 weavers.

Last month, KTR had directed officials to run awareness campaign called ‘Chenetha Varosthavalu’ for weavers in the state, in line with National Handloom Day.