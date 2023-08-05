Welfare programmes for Telangana weavers soon, announces KTR

The minister also added that a comprehensive health insurance programme would be taken up for weavers under the auspices of the Arogyasri Trust.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 5th August 2023 8:32 pm IST
Telangana IT and Municipal Development minister K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The state government will announce a slew of welfare programs for weavers on National Handlooms day on Monday, Telangana Handlooms and Textiles minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said.

BookMyMBBS

The minister also added that a comprehensive health insurance programme would be taken up for weavers under the auspices of the Arogyasri Trust.

The Nethannaku Bima insurance scheme would continue to be implemented this year, he added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
KTR calls for ‘Chenetha Varosthavalu’ awareness campaign for weavers

Handlooms day will also be celebrated with week-long programmes, the minister added.

As part of the occasion, a special programme titled ‘Telangana Chenetha Maggam’ for the upgradation of pit looms to frame looms would be launched. The foundation stone for the Handlooms Handicrafts Museum at Shilparamam will also be laid, KTR said.

Handlooms and textiles products would also be exhibited at Peoples Plaza from August 7 to 14, he added, stating that a State-level handlooms celebration would also be held with 7500 weavers.

Last month, KTR had directed officials to run awareness campaign called ‘Chenetha Varosthavalu’ for weavers in the state, in line with National Handloom Day.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 5th August 2023 8:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button