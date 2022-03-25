Welfare Society for established for Telangana police,

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Mahender on Friday announced the provision of the Telangana State Police Welfare Society, which will provide police officers and other staff members with financial assistance and at least one house or flat when they retire.

The DGP urged the Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to give priority to other welfare schemes for the police similar to the health security that is currently in place. He added that KCR had allowed the construction of petrol pumps and function halls in vacant land owned by the police department only to raise capital.

As part of this, the Telangana State Police Welfare Society has already been specially set up. He explained that from the funds raised for the society, police officers would be given loans at nominal interest for the purchase of houses or flats.

The DGP added that that an organisation called ‘Telangana State Society for Public Safety’ would be set up to maintain the 9 lakh CCTVs that have been set up so far in the state. He stated that Additional DG Jitender would be overseeing the management of the CCTV project.