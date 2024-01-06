Welspun to soon invest Rs 250 cr in Telangana, team meets Revanth

Hyderabad: The Welspun Group on Saturday, January 6, expressed its readiness to invest more in the state.

A company delegation led by Welspun group chairman BK Goenka met the chief minister at Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Saturday, January 6.

In the meeting, the chief minister said that the government will pursue a ‘new friendly policy’ for industrial development and invite investments. He also assured of the support of all forms of the company.

BK Goenka said that the company will invest Rs 250 crore in IT services launched in the Chandan Valley Industrial Sector soon.

He further express readiness to provide IT jobs to the youth of Vikarabad and Adilabad districts as part of developing and promoting the IT sector in tier 2 and 3 cities.

State chief secretary Santhi Kumari, CMO secretary Seshadri, IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CMO special secretary Dr. Vishnu Reddy, CM special secretary Ajith Reddy, Welspun Group Head (Corporate Affairs) Chintan Thakar, Srisa Bhargava Movva and others are present in the meeting.