We’re leading energy transition for generations to come: Gautam Adani

New Delhi: It is our duty to take care of our planet – not only for this generation and the next but also for generations to come – and Adani Green Energy is leading an energy transition that honours this commitment, Adani Group Founder and Chairman, Gautam Adani, said on Tuesday.

Addressing at the opening of ‘Energy Revolution: Adani Green Energy Gallery’ at the Science Museum in London, the UK, Gautam Adani said he always believed that “our lives are part of a bigger story”.

“It is a story that connects what our ancestors knew to the future we want to create. In all our actions, we must respect the wisdom of our ancestors while crafting dreams for those yet to be born,” said the Adani Group Founder.

“In Khavda, which is in the state of Gujarat, we are building the world’s largest renewable energy park. It will have a generation capacity of 30 GW of energy – and it is incredibly big. Its area of 538 square kilometres is more than five times bigger than Paris,” Gautam Adani told the gathering.

“We are also aiming to reach 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030. This will be like providing clean energy to almost every house in England”.

The ‘Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery’, is a free gallery that “shows how the past, present and future are shaped by human imagination and innovation and explores how we all have a role to play in deciding our energy future”, according to the company.

Gautam Adani said that this new gallery is about more than just clean air – or about moving away from oil and gas.

“It is about the energy transition we need – this world needs – and it is about the revolution that is taking place in the world of energy. This gallery is special because it makes us think, dream and wish for change. It shows us how our world, our economy and our own lives can change for the better”.

As elegantly outlined by Sir Ian Craig Blatchford, Director of the Science Museum Group, “we hope this gallery will teach and inspire people – both now and in the future – to help create a sustainable world,” Gautam Adani emphasised.