West Asia war explodes superiority myth of Mossad, CIA, Western spy agencies

The resignation of the Director of the United States Counter Terrorism Centre, Joe Kent, who was himself a former top official of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), on March 17 exposed the fake narrative of the superiority of Western spy agencies like Mossad, CIA and MI-6 (of the UK), among others – all of which jointly operate, coordinate and share inputs. Thanks to the global propaganda, even the stupidest way of waging war in Iran and Lebanon is being hailed as a great success and a master stroke.

Nothing exemplifies this better than the humiliating failure in preventing the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, as well as the October 7, 2023, Hamas onslaught on Israel. In the case of the latter, it was a more shameful disaster as Egyptian authorities, according to Israeli media, had hinted to their counterparts in Jerusalem about any possible attack by the Palestinian non-state actor ahead of the attack. Yet, Mossad was sleeping – calling it caught napping would be euphemism.

Now, they failed to assess the situation within Iran before senselessly attacking it. The Islamic Republic has become an albatross around the neck of the United States and Israel. They are now struggling for a face-saving strategy to wriggle out of this self-inflicted crisis.

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Long list

Contrary to the false perception, the list of failures of the Western intel agencies is very long. Israel had to suffer utter humiliations, even though almost all the spy networks of the West, as mentioned above, work in full agreement among themselves.

Here, one needs to learn a lesson from the development involving Khalistani terrorists in the United States and Canada and the role Five Eyes played in sharing information on this issue. “Five Eyes” is an intelligence alliance of the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and New Zealand. But this cooperation is not confined to these five English-speaking countries. Several times, they have joined hands with their counterparts in other European countries as well as Mossad and Shin Bet, the external and internal spy agencies of the Jewish nation.

If these Western agencies can work so closely in matters related to two individuals connected to a friendly India, just imagine how dirty the game they would have been jointly playing against Iran and its followers for so many decades.

Whatever little Mossad has achieved internationally, it is not just because of its own efforts. It has done so because of the active and complete financial, material and logistic support from the friendly agencies. The Western media has overrated the performance of the Israeli spies working within or outside Israel.

Similarly, the performance of all the Western agencies is highly overrated. Their achievements are even worse than those of many intelligence agencies of the second and third world countries.

So far as the humint (human intelligence) front is concerned, their performance has often been disastrous. The only advantage they have is that they have money, technological powers and social and anti-social media with them, with which they can foment trouble anywhere on the planet. They have recently done so in several South Asian countries, where there had been widespread economic discontent after COVID-19.

In the same way, they instigated the opponents of the Iranian government, though small in number, by pumping a huge amount of money and dropping arms. This is their established tactic.

Impossible for Mossad

An expert – incidentally a Muslim – while appearing in a BBC Hindi podcast a few days back, glowingly highlighted some of the “achievements” of Mossad when they were actually blots on its history. For instance, he referred to how members of a Palestinian militant organisation (named Black September) responsible for the massacre of 11 Israelis (five athletes and six coaches) and a German policeman in the Munich Olympics of 1972 were later eliminated.

The reality is that the death of so many Israeli participants in such a grand and highly protected occasion itself exposed chink in armour of not only Mossad but raised a big question before the entire Western security system, as the incident happened at the height of Palestinian guerilla activities throughout the world after 1967 war and their second mass level expulsion – the first took place in 1948 at the time of creation of Israel.

Killing the perpetrators of any incident or crime months or years later can never be boasted as a great feat, as it is a normal achievement. Even the most poorly equipped police of any non-Western country can do this job efficiently.

This gentleman further went on to explain how the Mossad killed a former Nazi general responsible for the Holocaust 15 years after the end of the Second World War. Once again, liquidating an old and unprotected German fugitive hiding in far-off Argentina or any other Latin American country cannot be called a success story.

Notwithstanding tall and bogus media claims, the Western agencies have often failed to prevent high-profile and devastating assaults, which is their prime responsibility. Getting rid of any individual much later or bombarding any country in the counter-terrorism operation is no big deal.

Incidentally, all these counter-killings of Palestinians or Nazi German officials were not done alone by Mossad, but they were made possible with the total backing of the spy masters of other White race countries. As the name of Mossad suits them, a larger-than-life profile is being sketched about it by the international media.

1973 war

Spies of Israel and its Western friends partially let the Jewish nation down on October 6, 1973, when the Egyptian and Syrian armies launched an attack to cross the Suez Canal and capture the Golan Heights. It is another thing that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) later in the 17-day-long war regained lost grounds, largely because of the massive arms airlift to Israel by the US.

In October 1973, Israeli authorities held Ashraf Marwan, said to be an Egyptian double agent posted in London, responsible for the huge setback on the battlefields. The Israelis reportedly trusted him, but after the war was over, they alleged that he had misinformed their military. Later, it came to be known that Marwan was asked by the then Egyptian President Anwar Sadat to mislead and confuse the Israelis.

Marwan, son-in-law of former president Gamal Abdul Nasser, died in mysterious circumstances in London in 2007. His wife blamed Mossad. But once again, did the Israeli agency work alone in this case?