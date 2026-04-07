West Bengal CM ‘encouraging’ infiltration for ‘vote bank politics’: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “facilitating” illegal infiltration for “vote-bank politics”.

Sanjay Kumar, who met Bengali families living in Hyderabad on Monday, April 6, evening, urged them to reach out to their relatives and friends in West Bengal and advocate for a shift towards the BJP.

“Even border fencing efforts by the Central government are being obstructed, while Mamata Banerjee continues to encourage infiltration for vote-bank politics,” he said in a post on X.

West Bengal election is about protecting borders, protecting Bengal and protecting India.



I appeal to every Bengali family living in Hyderabad to speak to your relatives, friends and well-wishers in West Bengal and ask them to vote for BJP.



• Nearly 60,000 Bengalis are living… pic.twitter.com/X0XiYOTtvW — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 6, 2026

He characterised Bangladeshi infiltration as a serious threat to national security.

According to him, nearly 60,000 Bengalis are living in Hyderabad, and many Bengali families have left Bengal and settled in Telangana due to the worsening situation there.

Bengal today needs security, stability and strong governance, Sanjay Kumar said.

Before 2014, during the UPA regime, thousands of illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh and other countries entered Hyderabad, he claimed.

The Congress and BRS governments rolled out to red carpet to Rohingyas and infiltrators by giving them ration cards and voter cards, he added.