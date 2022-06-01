West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh in no mood to abide by party gag order

Kolkata: BJP’s national Vice President and former West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh seems to be in no mood to honour his party high command’s order barring him from making media statements against its leadership.

Just a day after BJP’s national General Secretary and headquarters in-charge, Arun Singh sent an email communique to Ghosh on this count, the latter was in his usual maverick mood on Wednesday morning.

“What is this censorship all about? I have not received such communication from the party high command. Of course, the media persons have shown me a copy of some purported letter,” he said, indirectly questioning the authenticity of the censorship letter.

In the letter that Singh forwarded on Tuesday, it was said that that certain statements and outbursts by the latter have not only angered the state party leaders, but also embarrassed the central leadership.

“This was pointed out to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note,” read Singh’s letter. He also pointed out that he wrote the letter following instructions from party President J.P. Nadda.

“On the instructions of J.P. Nadda Ji, I wish to convey to you the party’s deep anguish and concern at issuance of such statements and advise you to always refrain from going to the media or any public forum, about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else,” the letter quoted Singh as saying.

On May 20, Ghosh was relieved of the party’s organisational responsibilities in his home state West Bengal, and entrusted with the task of expanding the party’s base in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Meghalaya, Assam, and Tripura.