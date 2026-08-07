West Bengal native arrested with 1 kg ganja in Kachiguda

Hyderabad: Officials of the Prohibition and Excise Department’s District Task Force (DTF) arrested a man for allegedly selling narcotic substances. They also seized 1.1 kg of ganja and 2 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

The accused, identified as Wasim Sheikh, a native of West Bengal, was caught during a raid conducted on Nallakunta Road in the Kachiguda area when he was allegedly selling ganja.

Acting on a tip-off, the DTF team intercepted the accused and recovered the contraband.

Inspector Praveen Kumar said the accused, along with the seized narcotic substances, was handed over to the Kachiguda Excise Police Station for further investigation and legal action under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Only recently, Telangana’s anti-narcotics unit–EAGLE Force busted an interstate ganja trafficking syndicate and seized 400 kgs of ganja worth Rs 2 crore and apprehended three people in Khammam district of the state, officials said.

During the operation, three accused people were apprehended, and two four-wheelers and a motorcycle used in the commission of the offence were seized, the EAGLE Force said.

The investigation revealed that the ganja was sourced from Jhanbha area of Odisha and transported towards Karnataka through a well-coordinated network comprising suppliers, partners, transporters, vehicle operators, intermediaries and intended receivers.