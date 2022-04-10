Western Punjab’s imprints on Shiekhpura district of Bihar

Syed Ali Mujtaba

I am a native of village Maanay, Panchayat – Chakandra, Block Chewara. I am trying to develop a linguistic theory based on the spoken native words that have huge Punjabi imprints in the lingua franca in my native place called Shiekhpura, a district of Bihar in India.

The evidence so far I have collected is as follows.

1 There is district Shekhupura in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Here we have a district with the name but with a little tongue twist called Shiekhpura district in Bihar.

There are several names of the villages that are carbon copies of the names that exist today on the other side of the border in the Pakistani territory.

i) There is Chakdara Fort in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. We have a village called Chakandara in the Shiekhpura district in Bihar.

ii) Pind means village in Punjabi – we have a village with the same name called Pind in the Shiekhpura district of Bihar.

iii) Bilo means a beautiful girl in Punjabi – There is a village called Bilo in the Shiekhpura district of Bihar.

iv) Khande means corner in Punjabi – There is a village named Khande, in Shiekhpura district in Bihar

There are a lot of colloquial words which are actually Punjabi in origin but are commonly spoken in the Shiekhpura district in Bihar.

i) Gal bat – is a Punjabi word which means talk in Shiekhpra in Bihar it means doing talking or some common talk

ii) Boot-roo – This is a Punjabi or Persian word that means like an idol – This has come to mean any infant in Shiekhpura district in Bihar.

iii) Kubela – This is a Punjabi word meaning ‘evening.’ This has come to mean late evening in Shiekhpura district in Bihar

There are other linguistic similar comparisons that I am working on to develop my study. I will be glad if anyone can add input to my study. This will definitely add to developing my thoughts further.

Dr. Syed Ali Mujtaba is a Professor at Guru Nanak College in Chennai. He comes from the village Maanay, District Shiekhpura Bihar. He has grown up in South Delhi in the Punjabi locality and has a smattering knowledge of the Punjabi language. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com