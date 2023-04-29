WFI sexual harassment: ‘Won’t resign’, says Brij Bhushan as protests grow

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stated on Saturday that stepping down from his position, as demanded by protesting wrestlers, ‘isn’t a huge matter for him’, but he won’t do it ‘as a criminal.’

“The wrestlers’ demands change all the time. They initially requested my resignation as WFI chief, which I refused because doing so would imply admitting the claims against me. Resignation isn’t a huge thing, but I’m not going to do it as a criminal. I am not a criminal,” he remarked.

He further stated that it is not a difficult moment for him because he has always faced challenges.

Brij Bhushan Singh asserted his innocence and stated that he will help with any investigation since he believes in the courts and the investigative authorities.

#WATCH | I have been saying from the beginning that some industrialists and Congress are behind this protest. This is not a protest by wrestlers: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pic.twitter.com/LID21jnwqL — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

“I’ve been subjected to abuses and allegations for months. This grieves my family and supporters, but I need an unbiased investigation. For four months, they encouraged people against me and constantly brought fresh people to make allegations. I’ve always admired the government; they’re the ones that take risks. They say I should be locked up, he said adding that his Lok Sabha seat is not due to “the generosity of Vinesh Phogat (one of the wrestlers leading the protest),” but to the people who support him.

He went on to say that ‘one family’ and ‘one akhada (wrestling arena)’ were behind the plot. He accused Congress of attempting to smear his name and said ‘one businessman’ was involved in the plot.

Six days after India’s top wrestlers marched to the streets to demand that a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against Brij Bhushan, Delhi Police agreed to file the FIR on Friday, handing the wrestlers their “first victory in their quest for justice.” The police, backed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, declared the same before a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

Two FIRs were filed against Brij Bhushan at the Connaught place police station.

One FIR was filed under sections 354, 354(A), 354(D) and 34 of IPC, a copy of which was received by the wrestlers. Another FIR was filed under the POCSO act, copy of which will be only given to the victim’s family. Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers reached the Connaught Place police station on Saturday afternoon, news agency ANI reported.