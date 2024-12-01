WFP: Hunger crisis worsens in Gaza, food prices rise over 1000 pc

The World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that the hunger crisis is worsening across Gaza Strip, noting a 1000 percent increase in the prices of basic foodstuffs compared to pre-war levels.

This came in a statement on Saturday, November 30, highlighting the hunger crisis and the danger of continued hostilities and the Israeli siege on Palestinians throughout Gaza, especially in the north.

In turn, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, indicated that “the ongoing military operation in the northern Gaza Strip has displaced 130,000 people over the past seven weeks.”

WFP also announced that all bakeries in the central Gaza Strip have closed due to a lack of supplies as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocide for more than a year.

“All bakeries in central Gaza have closed due to a lack of supplies,” the WFP said on its X platform. “Bread is a lifeline for many families, often the only food they can access, and now it is out of reach,” it said, calling for safe access to vital humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The war began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking hostages, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Since then, Israel has been launching a devastating offensive on Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolutions and International Court of Justice orders to prevent genocide and improve humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Since October 7, at least 44,382 people have been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and 105,142 others injured. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people have been killed and more than 250 hostages taken.