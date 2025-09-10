‘What about Trump’s 35 times ceasefire claims?’: Congress jibe at PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks describing India and the US as “natural partners”, asking whether they are so natural that President Donald Trump has declared on “over 35 different occasions” that he brought about the India-Pakistan “ceasefire” using trade as the instrument of leverage.

The opposition party’s dig came after Prime Minister Modi reacted warmly to US President Trump’s positive assessment of trade talks between the two countries, expressing confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Prime Minister Modi has told President Trump that India and the US are ‘natural partners.’ The question is now this: Are they so natural that President Trump has declared on over 35 different occasions that he brought about the India-Pakistan ceasefire on the evening of May 10th using trade as the instrument of leverage?”

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 10, 2025

Signalling a thaw in the bilateral chill between India and the US, President Trump has said he feels certain that there will be “no difficulty” for the two countries to come to a successful conclusion in trade talks and he looks forward to speaking with his “very good friend Prime Minister Modi in the coming weeks.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, the US president said he was “pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations.”

“I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries! he said.

Responding to the post, Prime Minister Modi in a post on X on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership between them.

India and the US are close friends and natural partners, Modi said, adding that both countries are working to conclude the trade discussions at the earliest.

He said, “I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”

Trump shared the prime minister’s post on his social media platform.

The US president’s latest comments signal a significant thaw in bilateral relations as ties between the two countries reeled under possibly the worst phase in over two decades amid tensions over tariffs and Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

After months of critical rhetoric against India, Trump had last week said that India and the US have a special relationship and there’s nothing to worry about as the two countries “just have moments on occasion .

“I always will. I’ll always be friends with Modi, he’s a great Prime Minister. He’s great. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment,” Trump had said in the Oval Office on Friday.

“But India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” Trump said, with a smile.

Responding to the comments, Modi on Saturday had said that he deeply appreciates Trump’s positive assessment of India-US relations.

Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties,” Modi said.

“India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he had said.