What face does KCR have to go to people, asks Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad: In wake of reports that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) would be going to the masses to ‘expose’ the Congress government, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday, August 31, wondered how KCR will “face” the public.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating several developmental works at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Saturday, Bhatti questioned whether KCR had the “face to say or seek anything from the people” after what he termed as “the loot and exploitation he had unleashed on the people of Telangana” during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Also Read Will HYDRA clear Mir Alam Tank encroachments in Hyderabad?



Targeting KCR for claiming that he would expose the Congress government’s failures, Bhatti sought to know if KCR would tell the people that it was wrong to implement the farm loan waiver within a month by releasing Rs 18,000 crore to banks towards loan repayment.

“Would KCR tell the people it is not good to give Indiramma houses to 3,500 people in every constituency and construct 4.5 lakh houses in Telangana. Perhaps KCR would tell the people that BRS couldn’t give jobs to people in 10 years, but Congress government was committing a mistake by filling 60,000 job positions in three and a half months,” Bhatti quipped.

The Telangana deputy chief minister also said that a people’s government was not formed immediately after the people fought and achieved statehood for Telangana, essentially meaning to say that KCR’s BRS government did not reflect what the people wanted.

“While Telangana was achieved to give freedom, social justice and equitable distribution of state’s resources and wealth to the people of Telangana, BRS rulers looted entire state’s wealth,” Bhatti alleged. Criticising KCR and BRS working president KT Rama Rao for “not bringing any investments to the state” in 10 years, Bhatti alleged that they “hid the wealth they looted” in foreign countries.

The Telangana deputy chief minister also announced that the dream of people of Ramagundam to have an 800 MW thermal plant will soon be a reality. “The peak electricity demand of 15,500 MW has been met. By 2032, the State’s power requirement is estimated to be around 27,059 MW and plans are being made to meet that demand,” he assured.

“Telangana will not only be a power surplus state, but it will also sell power to other states. Power projects will be constructed here and employment will be provided to youth,” he assured, adding that women’;s self-help groups will be given top priority under the Pam Kusuma Project for generation of 4,000 MW solar power.

Rajiv Ambedkar Knowledge Centers in all constituencies

Bhatti also announced that Rajiv Ambedkar Knowledge Centre will be started in every constituency and that those who couldn’t go to Hyderabad to take coaching for competitive examinations could avail training in those centers. he said that subject matter experts from across the country will provide online coaching to candidates for the competitive examinations there.