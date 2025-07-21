What happened to Uorfi Javed? Shocking video, photos go viral

Mumbai: TV actress and reality show star Uorfi Javed clearly knows how to stay in the spotlight. Whether it’s her bold fashion choices or candid statements, Uorfi always finds a way to grab headlines and now, she’s gone viral once again, but this time for a completely different reason.

The internet is buzzing with shocking photos of Uorfi looking almost unrecognisable with her face and lips visibly swollen. Many fans were left wondering: What happened to Uorfi Javed?

Turns out, the actress has undergone a painful cosmetic procedure. Uorfi revealed that she recently got her laugh lines and lip fillers dissolved after having them for nearly nine years. The reality star, who got lip fillers when she was just 18, posted an unfiltered video of the dissolving process, warning fans that it’s not for the faint-hearted.

In the clip, Uorfi can be seen wincing in pain as a doctor injects her lips to dissolve the fillers. She wrote, “No this is not a filter. I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were very misplaced. I will get them again, but more naturally. Dissolving is painful.”

She also advised her fans to choose their doctors wisely, stating that “all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing.” Click here to watch her video

In her Instagram stories, Uorfi confessed, “I can’t believe I’ve had them since I was 18. Never seen myself without these pouty lips. I will get them again in a week though, but this time more subtle.”

On the work front, Uorfi recently made headlines by winning the reality show The Traitors along with Nikita Luther. The duo walked away with prize money of Rs 70 lakh.