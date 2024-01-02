What happens in UPSC building on interview day? IFS officer shares clip

As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main 2023 interviews commence today, aspirants are curious about what happens in the commission’s building on the interview day.

Amid this curiosity, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer shared a movie clip depicting the UPSC interview process.

What happens on UPSC interview day?

On the interview day, aspirants must first present their e-summon letters at the commission building entrance. Subsequently, they await the interview board’s call.

What a nostalgic feeling. And such a real depiction of what happens in UPSC building during interview. Been there three times like this !! pic.twitter.com/EJVxlT54Qu — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 1, 2024

During the interview, questions may cover various topics, including details from the Detailed Application Form (DAF) submitted by candidates after clearing the preliminary examination.

Interview schedule at UPSC building

UPSC has released the schedule for the Civil Services Main 2023 interviews for 1026 candidates.

As per the schedule, interviews will take place from January 2 to 19 and then from January 29 to February 16, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

Forenoon interviews will commence at 9 am, while afternoon sessions will start at 1 pm.

The list of the 1026 shortlisted candidates is available for download on the official UPSC website (click here) along with the e-summon letters.

Stages in UPSC CSE

The UPSC Civil Services Exam consists of three stages – prelims, main, and interview.

Conducted annually, it aims to select officers for prestigious positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and other esteemed government roles.

The competition for these positions is intense as lakhs of aspirants vie for a limited number of vacancies.