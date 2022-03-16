What has government to do with people’s dress:  KCR on Hijab

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that religious intolerance has increased in the country during the past few years. “The situation is going from bad to worse.”

Speaking in the question and answer session in the Assembly, KCR referred to the Hijab controversy raging in the neighboring Karnataka state. “Ignoring the people’s issues, the Hijab controversy is unnecessarily raked up”, he said.

What the government has to do with what the people wear, the CM asked. If any investor after getting down from his plane comes to know that there is a curfew in the City on the Hijab issue, he does not like to invest his money which may impact the economy.

The chief minister criticized the BJP’s strategy of dividing the people on the religious ground and provoking communal violence on trivial issues like Hijab to gain political mileage

“There is a peace prevailing in Hyderabad due to which many Pharma IT and other industries are being set up in Telangana”, the Chief Minister said.

Religious intolerance is growing in the country owing to the BJP’s communal policies due to which new industries are not being set up in the country leading to wide scale unemployment among the youth.

KCR said that people belonging to 11 states live peacefully in Hyderabad with complete communal harmony. Communal harmony is essential for the development of any state. “There is a growing incidents of communal violence and lynchings across the country.

The secular intellectuals and scholars must initiate a debate in this regard for a course correction.”

The Chief Minister also referred to the return of 20000 Indian students from Ukraine out of which 740 are from Telangana. “If enough medical seats were available in the country these students would not have gone to Ukraine,” Rao said.