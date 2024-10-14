What if Jigra earns Rs 500 crore? Alia Bhatt reacts

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt’s latest movie, Jigra, released during Dussehra, has had a disappointing start at the box office. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film made Rs. 4.55 crore on its first day in India across Hindi and Telugu versions. In its first three days worldwide, it collected Rs. 16 crore. For an actress known for delivering big hits, these numbers are far below expectations.

Our Jigras are serving feels and making waves!🫶🏻



Kareena Kapoor’s Chat Sparks Reactions

Alia appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, What Women Want, to promote Jigra. During their conversation, Kareena wished the movie would earn Rs. 500 crore, saying, “Anything is possible with your film.” Alia shyly crossed her fingers, adding, “If I do it once, I’ll have to do it again!” Kareena teased her, saying, “Everyone always expects a lot from you.”

The conversation quickly went viral on Reddit, sparking mixed reactions. Some viewers felt Kareena was teasing Alia.

More Controversy Around Jigra

Jigra has also attracted attention for other reasons. Director Vasan Bala previously said he was unhappy when Karan Johar shared the film’s draft with Alia, but later admitted that her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi convinced him to work with her.

Meanwhile, actress Divya Khossla Kumar, whose film Savi shares a similar jailbreak theme, criticized Jigra’s box office numbers. She claimed the figures were inflated and even shared a photo of an empty theater to support her point. This led to some online back-and-forth between Divya and Karan Johar, adding even more drama to the film’s release.

What’s Next for Alia Bhatt?

Despite the slow start, Alia is already focused on her next projects. She will soon be seen in Alpha, produced by Yash Raj Films, and Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.