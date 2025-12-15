What Indians asked Alexa most in 2025, from K-pop to Bollywood

Alexa has quietly become a part of everyday life in many Indian homes, helping users play music, discover podcasts, and find quick answers without lifting a finger. Amazon’s 2025 data reveals what Indians were most curious about between January and November, based on Alexa queries in English, Hindi, and Hinglish. From morning music requests to late night trivia searches, the voice assistant reflected how entertainment and information blend into daily routines across the country.

The data highlights India’s wide ranging tastes, where Bollywood nostalgia sits comfortably alongside global pop culture. Bollywood superstars, cricketers, and business icons also dominated curiosity driven questions, showing how Indians turn to Alexa for everything from favourite songs and podcasts to celebrity details and general knowledge, making voice search an increasingly popular way to stay entertained and informed.

Celebrity and Sports Queries

Users frequently asked Alexa about celebrities, athletes, and business leaders.

Most searched personalities

Virat Kohli

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan

Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar

Hrithik Roshan

Most asked music artists

BTS

Jennie

Blackpink

Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber

Michael Jackson

Lata Mangeshkar

Kishore Kumar

Shankar Mahadevan

Arijit Singh

Shreya Ghoshal

Pritam

Most requested songs

APT by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

Shaky by Sanju Rathod and G-SPXRK

Sapphire by Ed Sheeran

Saiyaara

Sahiba by Aditya Rikhari

Golden by HUNTR/X and collaborators

Aaj ki Raat

Popular podcast requests

The Desi Crime Podcast

The Horror Show by Khooni Monday

Finshots Daily

The Ranveer Show

Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out

The Stories of Mahabharata

The Sadhguru Podcast. Of Mystics and Mistakes

Overall, Alexa’s 2025 data shows Indian users seamlessly blending global trends with local interests, using voice search as a daily tool for music, learning, and curiosity.