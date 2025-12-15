What Indians asked Alexa most in 2025, from K-pop to Bollywood

Alexa has quietly become a part of everyday life in many Indian homes, helping users play music, discover podcasts, and find quick answers without lifting a finger. Amazon’s 2025 data reveals what Indians were most curious about between January and November, based on Alexa queries in English, Hindi, and Hinglish. From morning music requests to late night trivia searches, the voice assistant reflected how entertainment and information blend into daily routines across the country.
The data highlights India’s wide ranging tastes, where Bollywood nostalgia sits comfortably alongside global pop culture. Bollywood superstars, cricketers, and business icons also dominated curiosity driven questions, showing how Indians turn to Alexa for everything from favourite songs and podcasts to celebrity details and general knowledge, making voice search an increasingly popular way to stay entertained and informed.
Celebrity and Sports Queries
Users frequently asked Alexa about celebrities, athletes, and business leaders.
Most searched personalities
- Virat Kohli
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Lionel Messi
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Salman Khan
- Akshay Kumar
- Hrithik Roshan
Most asked music artists
- BTS
- Jennie
- Blackpink
- Taylor Swift
- Justin Bieber
- Michael Jackson
- Lata Mangeshkar
- Kishore Kumar
- Shankar Mahadevan
- Arijit Singh
- Shreya Ghoshal
- Pritam
Most requested songs
- APT by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
- Shaky by Sanju Rathod and G-SPXRK
- Sapphire by Ed Sheeran
- Saiyaara
- Sahiba by Aditya Rikhari
- Golden by HUNTR/X and collaborators
- Aaj ki Raat
Popular podcast requests
- The Desi Crime Podcast
- The Horror Show by Khooni Monday
- Finshots Daily
- The Ranveer Show
- Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out
- The Stories of Mahabharata
- The Sadhguru Podcast. Of Mystics and Mistakes
Overall, Alexa’s 2025 data shows Indian users seamlessly blending global trends with local interests, using voice search as a daily tool for music, learning, and curiosity.