‘What is good for the goose…’ Asaduddin Owaisi on TTD chairman’s staff remark

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthananm chairman’s remarks on employing members only from the Hindu community as temple staff on Friday, November 1.

Naidu , the owner of TV 5 who was appointed the chairman of the TTD board on October 31 stressed that members from the same community would be appointed staff for the Tirumala Temple. Naidu said he would consult the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government on how to deal with staff members belonging to minorities, whether they should be sent to other government departments or given VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).

“Everyone who works at Tirumala should be Hindu. That would be my first effort. There are many issues in this. We have to look into that,” said the chairman. He said that it is a privilege to be appointed the chairperson of the TTD board.

Reacting to Naidu’s remark, Asaduddin Owaisi said, ” The TTD chairman wants only Hindus as staff in Tirumala. However, the Modi government wants to make it mandatory for there to be non-Muslims in Waqf Boards & Waqf Council.”

The Hyderabad MP further added, “Most Hindu Endowment laws insist that only Hindus should be its members. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander, no?”