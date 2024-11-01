All staff at Tirupati temple should be from the same community: BR Naidu

The newly appointed chairman of the Thirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), BR Naidu on Thursday, October 31 said that all staff employed in the Tirupati temple should be Hindus.

Naidu said he would consult the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government on how to deal with staff members belonging to minorities, whether they should be sent to other government departments or given VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).

“Everyone who works at Tirumala should be Hindu. That would be my first effort. There are many issues in this. We have to look into that,” said the chairman. Naidu said that it is a privilege to be appointed the chairperson of the TTD board.

Naidu thanked AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the responsibility of heading the board. Addressing the media, Naidu alleged that there were irregularities in the Tirupati temple during the YSRCP government. He also said he would work with honesty and transparency in discharging his duties.

BR Naidu is a media personality, who owns Telugu TV channels, including TV 5 News. The AP government on Wednesday constituted a new board with 24 members for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the body that administers the famous Balaji temple at Tirumala Tirupati.

The government appointed B R Naidu as chairman of the newly constituted TTD board, while Suchitra Ella, Cofounder and MD Bharat Biotech International Ltd is among the members.