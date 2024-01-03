What is Kejriwal trying to hide, asks Thakur as Delhi CM skips ED summons

Hamirpur: Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the ED’s summons for a third time, Union Minister Anurag Thakur wondered what the convenor of the AAP, which lectures on honesty, is trying to hide.

Thakur said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been issuing summonses to Kejriwal time and again and he has been making one excuse after another and not appearing for questioning.

Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped for the third time the ED’s summons in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The AAP alleged that the repeated notices were part of a conspiracy to arrest him and stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

“What is Kejriwal trying to hide? Something is certainly amiss,” Thakur, a senior BJP leader said, responding to questions on the Delhi chief minister skipping the summons.

“The party that used to deliver lectures on honesty has become the most corrupt party, and that is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Their deputy chief minister and several ministers are in jail on charges of corruption and have not got bail,” he added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he will neither take any bribe, nor will allow anyone to take bribes. In the last ten years, the Modi government has brought transparency and has ensured accountability,” the minister said.

He added that investigating agencies have acted independently and have taken strict action against corrupt leaders of political parties, businessmen and officials.