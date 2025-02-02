What is Naga Chaitanya’s remuneration for Thandel?

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya’s new PAN-India movie Thandel is one of the most talked-about films. It has a grand scale, intense action, and an emotional story about fishermen. The movie has a Rs. 90 crore budget in Telugu states alone, making it a big investment for producers.

The team is promoting it well, with a grand event in Mumbai, where Aamir Khan attended as a guest. The strong story, patriotic themes, and the pairing of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have excited fans. With Devi Sri Prasad composing the music, the songs are expected to be a major hit.

Naga Chaitanya’s Salary Boost

Apart from the movie’s story, people are also talking about Naga Chaitanya’s salary. Reports say he is charging Rs. 15-20 crore for Thandel, a big jump from his previous Rs. 10 crore. This shows his growing popularity and ability to bring audiences to theaters.

Since Thandel is valued at Rs. 90 crore, it needs strong box office numbers. Distributors and producers are relying on Chaitanya’s star power to bring in big openings.

Unlike many actors, Chaitanya picks movies for their strong stories rather than just commercial success. His decision to work on Thandel, a film about fishermen’s struggles, proves his dedication to meaningful cinema.

Will Thandel Be a Career-Changer?

With patriotism, action, and emotions, Thandel could be a defining moment for Chaitanya. The first three days of release will be crucial for its success. Fans and the film industry are eager to see if Thandel will take Chaitanya to the next level.