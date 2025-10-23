Mumbai: One of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, Prabhas is celebrating his 46th birthday today and fans across the country are showering him with love and wishes. On his special day, everything about the Baahubali star, from his films to his luxurious lifestyle is trending online.

Prabhas’ Net Worth 2025

With a string of big-budget projects lined up, Prabhas continues to solidify his position as one of India’s top stars. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated to be over Rs 250 crore, which includes several premium assets and real estate properties.

Prabhas’ House in Jubilee Hills

The actor resides in a lavish bungalow at Jubilee Hills Road No. 10, near Peddamma Temple in Hyderabad. The stunning property features lush garden area, indoor swimming pool, and a premium private gym equipped with imported machines.

House Cost and Design

According to media reports, Prabhas’ Hyderabad mansion is valued at around Rs 60 crore. The bungalow boasts elegant white exteriors with intricate woodwork, high ceilings, and large windows that allow plenty of natural light inside, combining class with comfort.

Prabhas (Image Source: X)

Though he frequently travels to Mumbai for shoots and brand endorsements, Prabhas considers Hyderabad his permanent home and has no plans to relocate anytime soon.