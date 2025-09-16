Mumbai: Farah Khan, the celebrated filmmaker and choreographer, who has recently been winning hearts with her cooking vlogs alongside her cook Dilip, paid a visit to Baba Ramdev’s ashram in Haridwar for the latest episode.

During the tour of the ashram in the video, Baba Ramdev said, “Humne logo ke rehne ke liye bana rakhe hai mahal, aur apne liye jhopdi.” (We’ve built palaces for people to stay in, and a hut for ourselves). Quick with her wit, Farah responded, “To aap aur Salman Khan ek hi ho. Vo bhi 1BHK me rehta hai aur banayein hai mahal sab ke liye.” (So you and Salman Khan are the same. He also lives in a 1BHK and has built palaces for everyone else).

The remark left Baba Ramdev in splits, who sportingly agreed, saying, “Haan, ye baat to sahi hai.”

Salman Khan’s 1BHK flat in Mumbai

Interestingly, despite being one of India’s richest actors with a net worth of over Rs 3,000 crore, Salman Khan continues to live in his humble 1BHK apartment at Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, staying deeply rooted to his family and childhood memories.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan’s cooking vlog series, which she launched in 2024, has become a hit among viewers. Featuring celebrities, hearty recipes, and her trademark humour, the show beautifully blends food with fun conversations.