What made it to PM Modi’s speech on India’s 76th Indepedence Day?

New Delhi: As India celebrates 75 years since Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoisted the Tricolour at the Red Fort and addressed the nation on the occasion.

While addressing the nation for the ninth time from the historic ramparts of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters and COVID-19 warriors. He also addressed issues of corruption, dynasty politics, and respect for women in the country.

Corruption and dynasty politics:

Modi while indirectly hitting out at the opposition’s nepotisim addressed the issue of ‘parivaarwad’ and ‘bhai-batijawad’ in his speech and asked the people to help eradicate this.

Modi said that the talent will be the basis for the progress of new India. “To cleanse every institute of India, let’s shift our mentality from ‘bhai-bhatijawad’ and ‘Parivaarwad’ and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it,” he said.

“Corruption and dynasty politics are two of the biggest challenges before India. We need to fight against corruption with full might”, said PM Modi in his speech.

The PM said further that until and unless people have the mentality of penalising the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at the optimum pace. “Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work towards the progress of the nation,” he underlined in his speech.

The Prime Minister said that there is no place for corruption in our society and that the people of the country need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption. “Today the nation shows anger towards corruption, but sometimes people show kindness towards the corrupted. Until and unless people have the mentality of penalising the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace,” he added.

Talking about the corruption, PM Modi said that on the one hand there are those who do not have a home to live in and on the other there are those who do not have a place to store the stolen goods. This situation is not good for the nation, he said.

Seeking help from citizens, PM Modi said, “Corruption is scooping out the foundation of India. I want to fight against it. I call upon the 130 crore Indians to help me fight against corruption,” PM said from the rampart of the Red Fort.

“Some people keep glorifying those who have been convicted of corruption and spent time in jail. We must ensure an attitude of hatred towards corruption and corrupted,” PM Modi underlined in his speech.

Respect woman:

Apart from corruption, the prime minister also emphasised on respect for woman .

and stressed the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’ and appealed to change the mentality towards women in everyday life.

“I have one request for every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. Respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth. We need to support our Nari Shakti”, said PM Modi.

Remembering Freedom Fighters:

Prime Minister Modi said, “We should remember those who fought for Independence and built the nation Dr Rajendra Prasad, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Jai Prakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramaniam Bharati it is the day to bow before such great people.”

But, before mentioning Nehru, Modi paid tributes to Savarkar and said the people of the country are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. “Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha,” he said.

PM’s promises during the address:

Goals he set for the India of 2022 regarding housing, farmers’ income and other issues were discussed, with some saying the goalpost has been shifted to 2047 without any accounting of promises made for 2022.

Modi further proposed ‘panch pran‘ outlining the goals India’s 100th independece year in 2047.

The five pledges for 2047 are — having developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in heritage, unity and fulfilling our duties, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years