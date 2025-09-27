Well, another cozy Sunday has arrived. With the current rainy and chilled weather in Hyderabad, many people may feel like staying under blankets, binge-watching OTT shows, and enjoying some comfort food. But for those looking to step out, the city is brimming with options for a happening and fun-filled day.

From scenic drives to workshops and events, Hyderabadis are not short of things to do this Sunday.

Events happening in Hyderabad, September 28

Events in the city tomorrow include music and art workshops. Here’s quick list.

Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft Anubhav Singh Bassi (Standup comedy)

Japanese Bowl Kintsugi

Pottery workshop at Amoroso Cafe

Healthy salad-making session at Papaya

Pizza-making classes at Fursat

Crochet workshops at The Chocolate Room Kondapur

Baking workshops at Grano Cafe

Perfume-making sessions at SCC Skycinema Mindspace

(Head to Book My Show to get all the details about the above mentioned events and workshops).

Watch OG film in theatres

You can also catch OG, the latest Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster, in Hyderabad and enjoy its box office magic firsthand. Pair your movie outing with a delicious lunch or dinner at one of the city’s trending eateries for the perfect Sunday plan.

India Vs Pakistani Asia Cup Finals

Fans can also catch the much-hyped India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final at various cafes around the city. Check Book My Show, Instagram, and Paytm Insider for full details on spots, timings and tickets.

Explore New Cafes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s cafe culture is booming, with several stylish new spots offering great vibes, Instagram-worthy interiors, and delicious menus. Click on this link and check out the latest trending cafes and discover your next favorite hangout in the city.

One day outings and trips from Hyderabad

Fortunately, the city is surrounded by a treasure trove of scenic lakes, ancient forts, lush waterfalls, and forested hills that make for refreshing one-day escapes. From the serene beauty of Laknavaram Lake and Pakhal Lake to the adventurous charm of Mahithapuram and Kanakai Waterfalls, nature lovers have plenty to explore.

Also Read

For history buffs, architectural marvels like Medak Fort, Rachakonda Fort, and Bidar Fort offer both heritage and breathtaking views, while eco-tourism hotspots such as Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary and SRSP backwaters promise close encounters with wildlife.

Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat or an adventure-filled outing, these short trips around Hyderabad tick every box. From trekking through Ananthagiri Hills and hiking up Bhongir Fort to unwinding at Sarpanpally Lake or soaking in the panoramic sights at Octopus Viewpoint, each destination brings its own unique charm.

Also Read 5 Best day trips spots near Hyderabad within 150 kms – Part 1

Whether you’re in the mood for fun workshops, cheering for India in the Asia Cup, exploring scenic one-day getaways, or catching the latest blockbuster like OG, Hyderabad has something for everyone this Sunday!