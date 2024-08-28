What we know about Salman Khan, Atlee’s big movie announcement

Mumbai: Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, has had a tough time recently as his last two movies, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, have not done well at the box office. But he’s not giving up. To bounce back, Salman is now following a new trend in Bollywood—working with successful directors from the South Indian film industry. This move could help him return to the top of the box office.

Currently, Salman is working on an action movie Sikandar with famous South Indian director A. R. Murugadoss. This movie has already got fans excited, and many are looking forward to its release. Murugadoss is known for making big hits in Tamil and Telugu cinema, so people have high hopes that Sikandar will be a major success.

A Big Collaboration with Atlee

But there’s more—Salman Khan might also team up with Atlee, the director who recently made a huge hit with Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan. Atlee’s success with Jawan has made him a popular choice in Bollywood, and the news that he might work with Salman has fans buzzing with excitement. This possible collaboration could be the big hit Salman needs to get back on top.

Reports say that Salman Khan and Atlee are planning a big action movie that will show Salman in his well-loved, massy style. There’s talk that this movie will be officially announced on August 30th, and if that happens, it’s sure to be big news.

Adding to the excitement, there’s a rumor that this project might be a two-hero movie, with both Salman Khan and the legendary Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Seeing these two stars together would be a treat for fans, and the movie is expected to be on a grand scale.

As Salman Khan gets ready for these big projects, fans are eagerly waiting to see if he can make a strong comeback with a blockbuster hit. Working with top directors like A. R. Murugadoss and Atlee gives him a great chance to deliver the kind of box-office success that his fans have been missing.