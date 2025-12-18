What were Indians searching this year? Viral moments that defined 2025

Curious about what your search history looks like? Google has released its Top Trends list, showcasing the most searched-for topics in India in 2025.

The overall top ten searches were led by the Indian Premier League (IPL) at number one, followed by Google Gemini at number two, and the Asia Cup at number three.

While it has several categories of top ten lists, it also separately records country-wise “Year in Search: The A to Z of Trending Searches,” which lists the most searched-for items in letter categories.

Saiyaara tops the list, more than once

The most searched movie was Saiyaara, as the fervour around it was at an all-time high during its release and well after. Saiyaara craze even took over keyword searches as breakout stars Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday were ranked as the top trending entertainment personalities. The movie’s title track also became the number one song people hummed to identify it.

AI

This year also saw a dedicated search category for Artificial Intelligence (AI), with Google Gemini, Gemini AI Photo, and Grok topping the list. As image generation took the internet by storm and Ghibli-style art had its own moment, along with its share of criticism, AI had an eventful year.

Earthquakes and Air Quality

Indians were searching for earthquakes near me, as this year has witnessed major earthquakes in the Indian peninsula. Reasonably, it made people want to be prepared and cautious, ready to face it.

Additionally, people were constantly searching for the Air Quality near me. A notable moment related to the toxic air was the mid-show walkout over poor air quality during Bryan Johnson’s appearance on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast.

As the political climate kept changing, it made everyone question the meaning of these, among other searches: Waqf Bill, Mock Drill, Ceasefire, India-Pakistan News, and on a light-hearted note, people collectively wondered what pookie meant or 67.

Check out the official list here: India’s Year in Search 2025: The A to Z of Trending Searches

Top viral moments

Separately, since the rise of social media, there have been select viral moments that always capture the internet’s attention.

From Labubus to AI Ghibli art: there were certainly some unique moments that symbolised the chaos of 2025.

One such incident occurred at a Coldplay concert, where a couple’s awkward reaction after appearing on the jumbotron quickly went viral. The video showed Astronomer’s former CEO Andy Byron and the company’s former HR head, Kristin Cabot, who were allegedly caught in a public affair, ultimately leading to both being asked to step down from their positions.

Couple caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert dodges out of sight as Chris Martin wonders if they’re ‘having an affair’ https://t.co/JNqFmDCJus pic.twitter.com/DtPsFJp0lj — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2025

One thing that divided people this year was Labubus. While it is not easy to ascertain how the sudden obsession with the Labubu dolls imploded, like most things that go viral, everybody either wanted one or thought it looked like a demon.

The mysterious phrase “6–7,” which adults simply could not wrap their heads around, seemed to spill out of every child’s mouth whenever either number was mentioned, even in passing. While most of us still don’t know the meaning of the phrase (which might be the best for everyone), the popularity of its usage on social media prompted Dictionary.com to name it its 2025 Word of the Year. They described it as a “burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually means.” See? It thrives on being not understood.

Among the AI trends that everyone wanted to hope on, AI Ghibli art. Now this trend, while enjoyed by many with fervour, was met with high criticism as many thought it took away the human art form that defines Ghibli style art.

On sounds that went viral, there was Jet2 Holiday, which originates from a commercial, specifically the part, “nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday.” However, this sound was not used as background sound for aesthetic travel videos; it became popular for moments when something hilariously goes wrong.